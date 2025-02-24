Press release, Northern Indiana Public Service Company: Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) is currently accepting applications for the 2025 Environmental Action Grant, an annual endowment awarded to local organizations to help fund environmental projects and programming across NIPSCO’s service area. Now in its 10th year, the Environmental Action Grant has historically provided $577,000 in funding to a total of 143 projects with an emphasis on environmental education and restoration across northern Indiana. Last year, 21 initiatives from local organizations were selected by the grant review committee to each receive between $500-$5,000 in funding. “As engaged corporate citizens, we take our responsibility to protect and nurture the environment that sustains and strengthens our communities to heart,” said Rick Calinski, Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development at NIPSCO. “Through the Environmental Action Grant, we support initiatives that preserve our natural resources and empower local organizations to create lasting social and environmental impact.” Many of the funded initiatives include a significant volunteer and community engagement component, encouraging community members to give back through environmental stewardship projects. Some of last year’s grant recipients included:

The Nature Conservancy in Indiana, Festival de la Monarcha, East Chicago

LaPorte County Park Foundation, Habitat Restoration Project

Indiana Audubon Society, Chasing Melody, Lake and Jasper Counties

Blue Heron Ministries, Lupine Meadow Expansion at Headacres Farm, Steuben County

The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Summer Youth Environmental Education, Gary

Speaks for the Trees and More, Summer Nature Camp, Allen County

Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)3 or other non-profit as determined by the Internal Revenue Service with an environmental project focus and have a direct impact in NIPSCO’s service area. Grant funding is not intended for capital projects including weatherization, LEED-certification, trail/path building or expansion, Green Build construction or solar panel purchases.

Grants are awarded in the amount of $500 to $5,000 each to selected winners. Applications will be accepted now through April 4, 2025. Grant awards will be announced the week of April 21 in recognition of Earth Day.

Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request following instructions on NIPSCO.com. When applying online, applicants should select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact field on the application.

Applications should include a project description and goals, budget, target audience, timeline and evaluation method. The NIPSCO Environmental Grant Committee evaluates requests in the following areas: strategic alignment, resource availability, visibility and recognition, project or program impact and organization priorities.

To learn more, please visit NIPSCO.com/environmental-action-grant.