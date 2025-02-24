MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Tryon Meadow would mix townhomes, single-family homes and rentals in one workforce housing community on 39 acres with frontage on Tryon Road.

The proposed development, a joint venture between Sloane Avenue Group and Redstone Group, has been approved by the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission.

“The economic development agreement paves the way for site work to begin this summer with 218 total units that are near Shady Creek Winery and allow for easy access to downtown Michigan City and the Interstate,” said Managing Member John Kavchak.

The proposed project blends rentals and for-sale units. Development plans include eight buildings on the North and South sides of the property for a total of 128 rental units, 56 townhomes in four-unit buildings for sale as well as 34 single-family homes. The community setting includes two ponds and plans for a walking path.

“The estimated $43.8 million development would add to the city’s housing options with the unique aspect of merging rentals and for-sale housing,” said Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse.

“The development aligns with our commitment to providing housing opportunities for all members of our community,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “With a proven track record of creating high-quality, integrated communities, the project team is bringing a valuable addition to our city’s housing landscape.”

Kavchak said the plan is to provide high-quality rentals along with the townhomes and houses that are for sale. The townhomes have three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and two-car garages. The single-family homes have semi-custom finish options and layouts where no two backyards face each other. Rental offerings would include one-, two- and three-bedroom varieties with premium finishes, open plans and in-unit washers and dryers.

“Our goal is to create a diverse community that caters to the need for multiple types of tenants and future homeowners,” Kavchak said. “We are very excited about the vibe of Michigan City in general with its pro-growth mindset and the recent investments, such as the South Shore Double Track. It’s very positive and the city is on the cusp of very strong demand for housing.”

The development team would continue to have a direct presence in the community by providing property management expertise after the project’s completion.

“We are vertically integrated with an in-house land development team as well as construction and property capabilities that will allow for swift execution and speed to market,” Kavchak said.

The expected timeline would include initial site work beginning the summer of 2025 with initial units for sale in early 2026.

For more information, call (219) 873-1211 or visit www.edcmc.com.