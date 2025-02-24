MICHIGAN CITY – Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch invites the public to attend her 2025 State of the City address on March 4 at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, 1200 Spring St, where she’ll discuss what’s happened since she took office just over a year ago – and what’s coming up next for Michigan City.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. The address will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 10 a.m. Coffee will be available, and there is no cost to attend.

“As the city grows, this administration continues to evolve with it,” the mayor said. “We’ve worked hard this year to improve in all areas, from how we manage our finances to the quality of the services we provide.

“This State of the City is about open communication, transparency and educating our community. We’ll celebrate our accomplishments, acknowledge the challenges we face and talk about what’s ahead for Michigan City.”

The 2025 State of the City address will air on Access La Porte County for those who are unable to attend in person.