Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Dyer both ranked in the top 10% of qualified inpatient rehabilitation facilities in the Netsmart Technologies, Inc. UDSMR® database.

The database tracked patients discharged between October 2023 and September 2024 from 886 inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The goal of the ranking is to recognize high-performing facilities for their delivery of effective, efficient, timely, quality, patient-centered care.

“I’m proud of the work of the inpatient rehabilitation staff at Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Dyer for achieving this distinction,” said Nancy Cutler RN, MS, director of rehabilitation services and program development for Franciscan Health’s Northern Indiana region. “Our patients and their families can rest easy knowing they are receiving care from one of the best teams in the nation, right here in their own backyard.”

The rankings were determined using Netsmart’s UDSMR® program evaluation model, which provides facilities with a composite performance score and percentile ranking drawn from more than 80% of all inpatient rehabilitation facilities in the U.S. Netsmart uses the indicators of efficiency and effectiveness in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ reporting tool for the Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System and Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Quality Reporting Program to provide data.

“Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Dyer have demonstrated their commitment to providing efficient and exceptional patient care and we are delighted to present them with this esteemed award,” said Stephanie Stockton, senior data analyst in the Analytical Services Group at Netsmart.

More information about Franciscan Health’s inpatient rehabilitation programs is available online.