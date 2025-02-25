At approximately 1:05 this morning, police officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched two a two-vehicle crash in the 11400 block of Wicker Avenue in unincorporated Lake County just south of St. John. The crash involved a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a semi.

When officers arrived, it was determined the driver of the pickup was deceased.

He was identified as 31-year-old Ryan Perez, a police officer with the Munster Police Department for approximately 3 to 4 months after transferring from a police department in Illinois. Officer Perez was off duty; driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash.

An initial investigation indicates the pickup was traveling north on US highway 41 while the semi was traveling south. Near the 11400 block of Wicker Avenue, the pickup truck and semi collided.

The driver of the semi was uninjured. He was taken by his employer to a local hospital for state-mandated Department of Transportation testing.

The crash is still under investigation. Officers are looking into whether several factors may have contributed to the incident.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Crash Reconstruction Unit and Detective Bureau along with the Lake County Coroner’s Office are conducting the investigation.

I extend my deepest condolences to the Munster Police Department, and to the family and friends of Officer Perez. The loss of an officer is felt deeply throughout the law enforcement family and the entire community.

As the Munster Police Department pauses to remember Officer Perez, we offer our full support.