CROWN POINT, Ind. – Board-certified gastroenterologist Muhammad Kudaimi, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point.

Dr. Kudaimi attended medical school at Damascus University in Damascus, Syria and completed his residency and fellowship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

Dr. Kudaimi’s clinical interests include biliary pancreatic diseases, gastroesophageal reflux disease and screening and therapeutic colonoscopies. In addition to English, Dr. Kudaimi is fluent in Arabic, French and Spanish.

He is accepting patients at Franciscan Physician Network Specialty Center, 12750 Saint Francis Drive, Suite 410 in Crown Point.

To make an appointment, call (219) 769-8340.