La Porte, IN – The La Porte City Park Foundation is excited to announce the inaugural Earth Day 5K

Family Fun Run/Walk, taking place on Saturday, April 26. This exciting new event will benefit the La

Porte City Park Foundation and help support park improvements and environmental initiatives in

the community.

The race will feature a beautiful 5K course, looping around Clear Lake with an out-and-back section

on the Chessie Trail, offering participants stunning views of La Porte’s natural landscape. The start

and finish will be located at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater, providing a perfect setting for the

event.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this inaugural event. Sign up now to secure your spot for the

Earth Day 5K Family Fun Run/Walk and help make a lasting impact in La Porte.

For more details and to register, visit the official race page:

https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/EarthDay5KFamilyFunRunWalk

For more information about volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Emily

Archambault at 219-326-9600 or via email at earchambault@cityoflaportein.gov