La Porte, IN – The La Porte City Park Foundation is excited to announce the inaugural Earth Day 5K
Family Fun Run/Walk, taking place on Saturday, April 26. This exciting new event will benefit the La
Porte City Park Foundation and help support park improvements and environmental initiatives in
the community.
The race will feature a beautiful 5K course, looping around Clear Lake with an out-and-back section
on the Chessie Trail, offering participants stunning views of La Porte’s natural landscape. The start
and finish will be located at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater, providing a perfect setting for the
event.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this inaugural event. Sign up now to secure your spot for the
Earth Day 5K Family Fun Run/Walk and help make a lasting impact in La Porte.
For more details and to register, visit the official race page:
https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/EarthDay5KFamilyFunRunWalk
For more information about volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Emily
Archambault at 219-326-9600 or via email at earchambault@cityoflaportein.gov