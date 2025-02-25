Hoosiers are reminded that when they see, hear or learn about someone illegally stealing wildlife, known as poaching, there’s an easy way to alert authorities – the Turn in a Poacher (TIP) program.

DNR manages wildlife for everyone, and every person can help TIP support DNR efforts by reporting potential violations at 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367) or tip.IN.gov. Doing so will help conserve wildlife for future generations.

If your “TIP” leads to an arrest, you may receive as much as a $500 reward, or you can remain anonymous if you choose. In 2024, TIP received nearly 1,025 tips and paid thousands of dollars in rewards for tips that led to the arrest of a suspect.

To support Indiana’s TIP program, Indiana Conservation Officers have added a new poaching awareness display trailer that helps highlight how poaching affects Indiana’s natural resources while advertising the TIP program. The trailer features evidence related to actual Indiana wildlife cases, allowing visitors to learn details of the cases.

The trailer was purchased under the direction of the International Wildlife Crimestoppers and in a partnership effort between the DNR Division of Law Enforcement and the Indiana Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, and the trailer ’s wrap was provided by the TIP program.

The trailer is featured at the annual Ford Indiana Boat, Sport and Travel Show, which runs through Feb. 23 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this year. It also will be at the Indiana National Archery in the Schools Program tournament, the Indiana State Fair, and other events across the state.

TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that partners with DNR to protect fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice.