La Porte County Health Department (LPCHD) has announced funding opportunities to the community thanks to the Health First Indiana Funds.

This funding allows the LPCHD to annually award contracts to an individual, employer, employer association, nonprofit organization, for-profit organization, institutions of higher education, health ministry, or any combination thereof for the purpose of providing core public health services to La Porte County residents.

Financial assistance is allocated to protect and promote the health of all people in communities within the jurisdiction of the LPCHD to support identified gaps in core public health service delivery.

Visit their website for more information on how to apply. https://www.in.gov/localhealth/laportecounty/.