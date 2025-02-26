The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) competed in a military drill and shooting competition at Concordia High School in Fort Wayne on Saturday, February 22. The cadets represented Michigan City well in a very competitive meet, with top schools from the Indianapolis and Chicago metropolitan areas in attendance.

“We drilled the best we have this year,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “With the top quality schools that were here today, there was not much room for error. Still, our cadets showed the type of top-quality students we have at MCHS.”

Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, who also coaches the Shooting team, noted the progress that the cadets have made in both Drill and Shooting. “It is really a tribute to our cadets’ desire to improve in both teams that was demonstrated here today.”

The cadets will support MCHS next month as the school hosts the Boys Basketball Sectional, Regional and Semi-State tournaments the first week, March 15 and 22 respectively. They will also be marching in the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on the 15th. Additionally, cadets will support the Career Expo Day at Lake Hills Elementary School on March 11 and the Barker Middle School STEM classes on March 12.