The DNR Division of Law Enforcement is welcoming their newest K-9 recruits. The 2025 Indiana Conservation Officers K-9 School started this week with two return handlers and three new handlers.

For the next several weeks, they will hone their skills in tracking, wildlife detection, and article/evidence search.

The DNR Division of Law Enforcement Facebook page will update their progress.

(Group photo pictured from L to R)

Jake Carlisle and K-9 Susie, Jon Cook and K-9 K.T., Draven Browning and K-9 Sadie, Keith Wildeman and K-9 Teddy, Connor Christman and K-9 Gunny