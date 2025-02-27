‘The group helps you remember we’re not alone’

Franciscan Health offering cancer support groups in multiple Northwest Indiana locations

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Thomas Elliott knows some men don’t like to share their feelings, but when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer, he knew he needed a compassionate ear.

“You have to talk about it, especially if you get depressed” the 73-year-old Crown Point man said. “We all go through our moments, but having someone to talk to makes a big difference.”

That’s when the Vietnam War-era U.S. Air Force veteran started attending the free monthly Cancer Support Group at Franciscan Health’s Burrell Cancer Center in Crown Point.

Elliott said he hasn’t missed a single support group meeting since he was diagnosed. He is often the only man there.

“I’d like to see a lot more guys going to it,” he said. “It helps to talk about it. You realize how blessed you are when you have a good support group. To be able to talk and have a place to go and catch up really does help.”

Elliott said he’s been a “big proponent of Franciscan” since the Catholic healthcare ministry helped him not just medically, but financially, after he had a heart attack, helping to significantly reduce his bill through the Patient Assistance Fund during the holidays.

“I was a low-income person when I had my heart attack nine years ago or so and they took care of me,” Elliott said. “I’ll never forget that. That was quite a Christmas present. That’s really the difference between Franciscan and the VA or a private hospital, that kind of care.”

Now, Elliott said Franciscan is helping him in another way by providing him with the compassionate Cancer Support Group.

“When you start on the journey with cancer, you don’t know what to expect,” Elliott said. “The group helps you remember we’re not alone in this.”

Franciscan Health has multiple Cancer Support Groups available in various locations across Northwest Indiana. All of the groups are free and space is limited. Attendees need not be Franciscan Health patients to attend.

The Crown Point support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Central through December in the Burrell Cancer Center Conference Room at the Franciscan Health Main Street Outpatient Center, 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point. Attendees should use the Burrell Cancer Center entrance on Court Street. To register and for more information, please call (219) 757-6202.

The Munster Support Group meets on the third Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster, 701 Superior Ave. in the St. Clare Conference Room. Attendees should enter through Door T in the Cancer Center. To register and for more information, please call (219) 922-4056.

The Michigan City Support Group meets on the first Monday of every even month (February, April, June, August, October and December) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Center, 8955 W 400 N in Michigan City. For more information and to register, please call (219) 861-5820.