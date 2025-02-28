Press release, Michiana Humane Society:

The Michiana Humane Society is thrilled to announce our 5th Annual Cabin Fever Pawction! The winter fundraiser is an online auction to fund the care of our deserving shelter pets.

The Cabin Fever Pawction is more than an auction; it’s a testament to our community’s compassionate spirit and a critical source of support for our shelter pets. Taking place from March 4th to 9th, 2025, the auction showcases a diverse array of unique experiences, items, and services, just in time to soothe your cabin fever.

All items have been generously donated by local businesses and individuals, so 100% of bids go to the shelter pets.

Dollars raised from the auction fund the care and adoption of the shelter pets at Michiana Humane Society. Michiana Humane Society is a nonprofit organization serving pets and the people who love them in LaPorte and Berrien counties and beyond.

A preview of the items will be viewable starting March 2nd. For more information about the auction visit michianapets.org/events or call (219) 872-4499.