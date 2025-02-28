A wind advisory is in effect for all of northern Indiana and Chicagoland.
More information is below:
For the counties of: Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-Northern La Porte-Eastern
St. Joseph IN-Southern La Porte-Western St. Joseph IN-Williams-
Fulton OH-Defiance-Henry-
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ TO 4 PM EST /3
PM CST/ FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ to 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
For the counties of La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-
Southern Cook-Northern Will-Southern Will-Eastern Will-Lake IN-
Porter-Newton-Jasper-Benton-
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST TO 2 PM CST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST to 2 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.