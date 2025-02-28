A wind advisory is in effect for all of northern Indiana and Chicagoland.

More information is below:

For the counties of: Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-Northern La Porte-Eastern

St. Joseph IN-Southern La Porte-Western St. Joseph IN-Williams-

Fulton OH-Defiance-Henry-

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ TO 4 PM EST /3

PM CST/ FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ to 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

For the counties of La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-

Southern Cook-Northern Will-Southern Will-Eastern Will-Lake IN-

Porter-Newton-Jasper-Benton-

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST TO 2 PM CST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, and

northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST to 2 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.