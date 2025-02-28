HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites its campus and local community members to attend several of its Women’s History Month events during March that are free and open to the public.

On March 13 starting at 4 p.m., PNW will bring together three dynamic alumnae for its annual “Unleashing Empowerment” panel. The event serves to bring together PNW campus community members and alumni to listen to inspiring personal stories and generate candid conversations surrounding women’s professional journeys, their challenges and their advice for peers and students. The panel is sponsored by PNW’s Alumni Engagement Office.

The 2025 “Unleashing Empowerment” panel lineup features Erin Cullen (BS’99), Project Executive with Turner Construction; Kim Nagy (AS’95, BS’99, MS’04), Senior Healthcare Consultant; and Kim Yelich (BA’91), Kindergarten Teacher with Lake Central School Corporation. Dakita Jones (AS’03, BS’04), vice president of Community Relations at Centier Bank and PNW Alumni Advisory Board member, will moderate. The event takes place in the Mane Zone of PNW’s CLO Building, 6933 Woodmar Avenue, Hammond, Ind. To register, visit pnw.edu/empowerment.

On March 26, PNW’s College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences will host its third annual Women’s Art Exhibition as part of its Building Community Through the Arts initiative. The event will celebrate and showcase local women artists and their various pieces, including paintings, sculptures, photography and mixed-media projects.

An informative panel on March 27 will focus on the impact of the Combahee River Collective on feminist history. The group, formed just over 50 years ago, consisted of Black, lesbian women who amplified their marginalized identities to advocate for a more inclusive feminist movement during the 1970s. Panelists include Nicole Rousseau, visiting faculty member of Sociology; Brittney Autry Cole, assistant professor of Social Work; and Britt Hudson, interim Dean of Students. The panel begins at 12:30 p.m. on March 27 in Room 153 of the CLO Building. The event is sponsored by PNW’s Cultural Heritage Celebration Committee.

For more information and registration for PNW’s Women’s History Month events, visit pnw.edu/womens-history.