The Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force – Regional Enforcement Team conducted an operation on Wednesday that led to the arrest of a Gary man and the seizure of several narcotics from a Merrillville apartment.

The Regional Enforcement Team is comprised of police officers from multiple agencies, including a Merrillville detective who is assigned to the task force.

The enforcement was the result of a four-month investigation into the illegal activities of 43-year-old D’Andre Hall, who was suspected of dealing cocaine and crystal meth. Hall is a convicted felon and was on probation for two previous Drug Task Force cases.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday at an apartment in the 200 block of West 75th Place in Merrillville.

Police officers confiscated:

* $2121 in U.S. currency

* 482.4 g crystal meth

* 152.3 g cocaine

* 13.1 g crack

* 31.3 g fentanyl

* 93.6 g marijuana

* Two rifles and three handguns