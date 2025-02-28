The Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force – Regional Enforcement Team conducted an operation on Wednesday that led to the arrest of a Gary man and the seizure of several narcotics from a Merrillville apartment.
The Regional Enforcement Team is comprised of police officers from multiple agencies, including a Merrillville detective who is assigned to the task force.
The enforcement was the result of a four-month investigation into the illegal activities of 43-year-old D’Andre Hall, who was suspected of dealing cocaine and crystal meth. Hall is a convicted felon and was on probation for two previous Drug Task Force cases.
A search warrant was executed Wednesday at an apartment in the 200 block of West 75th Place in Merrillville.
Police officers confiscated:
* $2121 in U.S. currency
* 482.4 g crystal meth
* 152.3 g cocaine
* 13.1 g crack
* 31.3 g fentanyl
* 93.6 g marijuana
* Two rifles and three handguns
Hall is currently being held in the Lake County Jail and could face felonies including felon in possession of firearms, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute.