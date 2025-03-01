The City of La Porte is seeking feedback on a new plan that outlines the future of the community, according to Community Development & Planning Director Craig Phillips.

In less than two weeks, City will host two public open house events to engage residents in the development of a comprehensive plan. During these times, the public is invited to review material, comment and ask questions about the plan as it currently stands. Phillips said these insights will help ensure the city creates a plan that reflects the community’s needs and desires.

“The comprehensive plan is a valuable tool that will help guide the city as we consider growth, development, and transportation issues important for our community’s future,” Phillips said. “Participation from the public is a key part of the process, so we hope to see a great turnout at both meetings.”

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, Mar. 12 at the following times and locations:

Noon to 3 p.m. at the Exchange Building (807 Indiana Ave)

5-8 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge St)

Phillips said these meetings mark the first milestone in the development of a comprehensive plan. For more information about the plan or the meetings, residents can contact the Community Development & Planning Office at (219) 362-8260.