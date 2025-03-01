In Michigan City, a local contractor has completed emergency repairs to the sanitary sewer system on White Oak Drive, south of Greenwood Avenue. The emergency repairs were needed to fix a failing manhole that contributed to a severe dip in the White Oak Drive roadway.

The City anticipates the asphalt plants will reopen in early April.

In the interim, with the option of repaving the roadway cut with asphalt currently not available to the city, in consultation with the City Engineer’s Office the Sanitary District of Michigan City has instructed that the roadway repair be temporarily completed with compacted aggregate (stone) until the asphalt plants reopen and the roadway repair can be completed with asphalt.

During this interim period, the city anticipates the aggregate to settle. To combat this, Sanitary District staff will closely monitor the temporary repair and add aggregate as needed to maintain as level a driving surface as possible.

Construction barrels near the side of the roadway will remain in place during this interim period as a caution to drivers as they pass through the interim roadway repair.

The city says if you observe any issues with the temporary roadway repair or have any questions, please contact Jim Micheals, Sewer Operations & Maintenance Foreman at the Sanitary District, 219-874-7799.