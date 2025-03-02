HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Prospective graduate students interested in going into the social work field and earning an advanced license-eligible degree can submit their applications to Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Master of Social Work (MSW) program through April 1, 2025.

PNW’s MSW program, which will enroll its first cohort in fall 2025, will prepare advanced generalist social workers who can make impactful change through social services needs in the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland region. MSW graduates will be well-qualified to enter dynamic careers in numerous settings, such as hospitals, advocacy agencies, government, police departments, mental health and addiction centers, schools, and other settings.

PNW’s MSW program curriculum centers on studying, developing and furthering evidence-based, anti-oppressive social work practices that support vulnerable populations. Graduates of the program will be eligible for social work licensure (LSW). Graduates will also be eligible for the LCSW license after graduation with 2 years of post-graduate supervision.

MSW students at PNW will also have opportunities to collaborate with other students and faculty in related graduate programs at the university, including PNW’s Counseling, Couple and Family Therapy, Nursing, and Psychology programs.

To learn more about PNW’s MSW program, visit pnw.edu/msw. Additional information about PNW graduate studies is available at pnw.edu/graduate-studies.