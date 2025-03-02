The Community comes together for the 2025 La Porte County Family YMCA State of the Y at Purdue Northwest.
The La Porte County Family YMCA recently reflected on the State of the Y at Purdue Northwest with a number of Community leaders. CEO, Scott Helmkamp and Board Chair Jessica Romaine focused on the Y being ” The Center of Community”. The Event forcused on the growth across all programs, youth initiatives, wellness programs, community engagement and so much more.
The program included the La Porte County Family YMCA 2024 Award Winners including the SHIRLEY HERMSEN Community Partner of the Year to Horizon Bank. The DOT RYAN Adult Volunteer of the Year to Carl Savich. Also, The YOUTH VOLUNTEER of the year Award to Luci Zarantonello.
The Event also recognized Outgoing Board Members Michael Riehle and Matt Cook. The Class of 2027 Board Member Elect with Katie Sarver and Class of 2028 Board Member Elect Dale Moyer and Seamus McDermott.
