Thecomes to the Civic Auditorium on Friday, March 7! Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to experience this legendary performance live. Grab your tickets now and join us for a night of Southern Rock magic.

Led by former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Artimus Pyle, the band puts on a show that is high energy, true to the music and true to the era. Since his departure from Skynyrd in 1991, Pyle’s career has led him down an amazing path of solo records and projects culminating into one the finest tributes to Rock royalty.