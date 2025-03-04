National Consumer Protection Week is March 2 to March 8

To kick off National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Todd Rokita is reiterating his commitment to protecting Hoosier consumers, urging them to protect themselves from robocalls and report scams and fraudulent activities to his office’s Consumer Protection Division.

“Quite often, these robocalls are part of criminal schemes aimed at stealing Hoosiers’ identities and taking your hard-earned money,” Attorney General Rokita said. “These annoying and illegal calls are the work of professional scammers looking to prey on unsuspecting victims. Make sure you take the necessary steps to protect yourself when robocallers try to disturb your peace.”

While technology is flourishing and scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, here are some tips on how to protect yourself from unwanted robocallers:

Blocking unwanted calls

Attorney General Todd Rokita has joined other attorneys general in demanding telephone companies make more call-blocking services available to consumers.

Below is a non-exhaustive guide to services available today. You can find more information on the FCC’s website: https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/stop-unwanted-calls-and-texts.

Landline phones