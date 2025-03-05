A man was arrested on gun charges Sunday after allegedly firing shots, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

On March 2, at around 4:24 p.m., the FLOCK RAVEN gunshot detection system alerted to shots being fired near the 500 block of East 11th Street.

Soon after, the LaPorte County 911 Regional Dispatch Center received information indicating that Michigan City resident, Michael Johnson, was the person who fired the shots. Johnson was reported to still be in the 11th Street area. Several officers responded to the scene, including a Long Beach Police Department officer.

Police say the initial investigation revealed two local adult men became involved in an argument with one male accusing the other of almost hitting him with a vehicle he had been driving. At the conclusion of the argument, Johnson, who was not part of the incident, discharged several shots from a handgun he was in possession of. Johnson then directed verbal threats towards the male driver. There were no injuries or damage from the gunshots.

Through the investigation, the officers collected multiple pieces of evidence. The evidence includes spent cartridge casings, bullets, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and photographs. It was determined that Johnson is not eligible to legally possess a firearm. Johnson was arrested on probable cause for serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation and criminal recklessness pending a probable cause review hearing in Superior Court 1.