Michigan City – Choral students from several Michigan City Area Schools showcased their talents at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Solo and Ensemble Contest, earning top ratings for their performances. The competition was held on Saturday, February 8, at Valparaiso High School, with many receiving gold and silver ratings.

A total of 28 students from the Michigan City High School choral department participated, and 10 of them advanced to the ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble Competition at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis on Saturday, February 22. The students who qualified for state competition were Emma Abraham, Katelyn Ast, Chyann Brown, Paige Merrill, Maddy Parry, Younha Seppyes, and Alyssa Workman.

At the State level, Michigan City High School choral students excelled:

Emma Abraham, Chyann Brown, Paige Merrill, Younha Seppyes, Alyssa Wokman earned gold ratings.

Katelyn Ast and Maddy Parry received gold ratings with distinction for their solo performances.

The ensemble featuring Emma Abraham, Paige Merrill, Hannah Parker, Maddy Parry, Naomi Williams, and Aaverie Wingard received a gold rating.

The Michigan City High School ensembles that received gold ratings at the contest on February 8 included Jonathan Barnes, Thomas Chatfield, Cameron Herring, Carter Joseph, Terrance McCray, and Ralph Smith, as well as Emma Abraham, Paige Merrill, Hannah Parker, Maddy Parry, and Aaverie Wingard.

Gold-rated solo performances by MCHS students included Emma Abraham, Katelyn Ast, Ashlynn Bright, Chyann Brown, Jasmine Ford, Tamayra Gilyard, Meerub Iftikhar, Madi Moye, Zianna Moolennar, Paige Merrill, Maddy Parry, Younha Seppyes, and Alyssa Workman.

For their solo performances, Michigan City High School students Carter Joseph, Jennifer Serrano, and Naomi Williams received silver ratings. The ensemble, which included Chyann Brown, Ella Hefner, Madisen Leggett, Talia Lemons, Jennifer Serrano, Younha Seppyes, and Alyssa Tracy, also earned silver.

Michigan City Area Schools middle school students also participated in the ISSMA contest, achieving impressive results.

At Barker Middle School, the ensemble featuring Aveyah Berry, Kaidance Brown, Mariah Meadows, Addison Silcox, Ireland White, and Harper Willis received a gold rating for their performance of “Every Night When the Sun Goes In.”

White and Silcox also earned gold ratings for their solo performances, with Silcox achieving a perfect score for her performance of “Reflection”.

All nine students from Krueger Middle School received gold ratings for their performances. Makayla Anderson, Aniyah Davis, Jamarah Jackson, KaLiyah Johnson, Jonah Jones, Aaliyah Parks, Anthony Patino, Xavier Roberts, and Sophia Williams scored gold for their solos.

Additionally, Krueger Middle School ensemble of Makayla Anderson, Anyiah Davis, Jamarah Jackson, Jonah Jones, KaLiyah Johnson, Anthony Patino, Aaliyah Parks, and Sophia Williams received gold for their performance of “Ticket to the Kingdom.”

Michigan City Area Schools choral teachers Shirley Allen, Michelle Howisen, and Stephanie Sobecki attended the competitions and helped prepare the students for their performances.