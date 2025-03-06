Press Release, Porter County Superior Court IV:

INDIANAPOLIS—Porter Superior Court 4 Judge Christopher Buckley is the 2025 National Alliance on Mental Illness (“NAMI”), Indiana Advocates for Mental Health Justice Award recipient of the Executive Advocate for Mental Health Justice Award.

NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

The NAMI Indiana Advocates for Mental Health Justice Awards honor exceptional leadership, collaboration, and dedication to advancing mental health justice.

Judge Buckley was elected to serve as Judge of the Porter Superior Court 4 in November of 2020. By January of 2021, he was serving not only as the Judge of Superior Court 4, but had also chosen to embrace his new role as Judge of the Porter County Mental Health Restoration Court.

He has been a champion for mental health in Porter County.

“Judge Buckley is a tireless advocate of justice involved persons struggling with mental illness. He strives to be consistently present both locally and across our state to increase awareness and support of issues related to mental health and the importance of Problem-Solving Courts,” said Tammy O’Neill, of Porter County PACT, who nominated Judge Buckley for the award. “In his role as [Indiana Supreme Court Problem-Solving Court] committee chair, Judge Buckley helps advance research supported practice to help shape policy at the state level and increase the effectiveness of Problem-Solving Court programs across our state. Judge Buckley is the embodiment of the intent of this award. He is a faithful steward of his community’s and state’s trust.”

The award will be presented at a luncheon at the Marriott North Hotel in Indianapolis during NAMI Indiana’s annual conference on March 7, 2025 at 12:00p.m.EST.

