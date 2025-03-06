A shooting that injured one person in Portage lead to a standoff in Lowell, resulting in the arrest of a Chicago man, according to the Portage Police Department.

On Monday March 3 just after 4:20 pm, Portage P.D. patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greta Court in reference to a report of a man being shot. It was later learned that the shooting actually occurred nearby in the 300 block of Jacobs Place, but the victim had been moved to this second location by associates. Upon arrival, officers located a twenty-eight-year-old Hobart man suffering from gunshot wounds to his left arm and leg. Officers were able to apply tourniquets to stop the bleeding until Portage Fire Department personnel arrived and took over patient care. The victim was transported to Northwest Health – Portage and then flown to a trauma center by Lutheran Air. The victim is expected to survive.

The initial investigation has revealed that this shooting may have been motivated by romantic rivalry and the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Jim Ferguson of Chicago, IL. Portage Detectives were able to identify several locations throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicago that Ferguson may flee to. Those local law enforcement agencies were asked to be on the lookout for Ferguson and were provided with a suspect vehicle description.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday March 4, officers of the Lowell Police Department located the suspect vehicle parked at a residence in the 1600 block of Bluebird Court. A team of Portage detectives and SWAT officers responded to this location to attempt to take Ferguson into custody. Upon arrival, two adult females and an infant voluntarily left the home and officers confirmed that Ferguson was alone inside.

After numerous failed attempts to negotiate with Ferguson the remainder of the Portage Police Department’s SWAT team was activated and several homes in the area were evacuated. After approximately two hours of unsuccessful attempts to obtain Ferguson’s surrender, a chemical agent was deployed into the residence to drive him out. This tactic proved effective, and Ferguson was taken into custody without further incident. Ferguson’s vehicle was impounded and is being held pending the issuance of a search warrant.

Jim Ferguson is currently being held without bond at the Porter County Jail on the charge of aggravated battery as well as several active felony warrants through Lake County, IN. The charge of aggravated battery is subject to change/enhancement after prosecutor’s review.