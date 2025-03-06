The Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Saturday, March 15 at 1:00 pm, and will travel the traditional parade route north on Franklin St., beginning at 9th Street and ending at 4th Street.

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch will be at the parade celebrating with the community. “I’m excited to wear my green and come out to enjoy the crowd, interact with families, support what our Special Events team is doing, and thank the parade participants,” she said.

“We are so excited for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Terry Greetham, Director of Special Events. “This is the first big event of the year, and this parade will kick off what we believe will be an amazing event season.”

This year’s line-up will include bag pipe bands, dance teams, local businesses and organizations, XInsurance Great Lakes Grand Prix race boat Crazy Rythm, and so much more. There will also be a food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, coordinated by the Real Housewives of LaPorte County. Everyone attending the parade is asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

More information about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, including parade line-up, can be found on the Michigan City Special Events Facebook page