In an update the Indiana State Police says that on Feb. 28, a body was discovered along I-65 on the ramp from U.S. 231 in Crown Point, IN. Foul play was quickly suspected, and an investigation was initiated by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post. As a result, two individuals that had been recently taken into custody by the F.B.I. and the King County Sheriff’s Office in Seattle, WA were quickly identified as the suspects in this homicide. Charges are pending here in Indiana.

The victim has been identified as Nelson Daniel Ramos-Rivas, a 23-year-old Venezuelan National. His last known residence was in Tillamook County, Oregon. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating anyone who may know relatives of this young man or can help authorities get in contact with anyone with connections to the decedent. Please contact the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.

The Lake County Coroner will also be issuing a news release with additional information.