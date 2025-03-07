CROWN POINT, Ind. — Board-certified gastroenterologist Eric Steinberg, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point.

Dr. Steinberg attended medical school at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, N.Y. He completed his residency at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. and completed his gastroenterology fellowship at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

Dr. Steinberg’s clinical interests include biliary pancreatic diseases, colon cancer screening, fatty liver disease, GERD and irritable bowel disease.

He is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Specialty Center, 12750 Saint Francis Drive, Suite 410, in Crown Point.

To make an appointment, call (219) 769-8340.