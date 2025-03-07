Doug Samuelson knows a thing or two about the healing power of dogs.

Samuelson retired from the Michigan City Police Department after serving for 14 years as a K9 handler and saw firsthand the positive benefits the dogs had on the department and the community. Now a security officer at Franciscan Health Michigan City, Samuelson thought for years that the hospital could use a dog as well.

“With the traumas we have and the effects on people, including the staff, it just made sense,” Samuelson said. “You can just see people’s eyes light up when they see a dog.”

Samuelson’s idea became a reality this week with the arrival of Oaken, a one-year-old chocolate lab who will serve Franciscan Health Michigan City in a number of capacities. Oaken is a certified therapy dog, trained to provide comfort to patients, visitors and staff. He is also certified in the detection of explosives, black powder and gun powder and in Friendly Find, which allows him to assist with finding missing persons.

Samuelson also underwent certification training to serve as Oaken’s handler.

The hospital’s new dog initiative was made possible in part through a Franciscan Health Foundation-led employee contest called the Blue Skies Innovation Challenge, which launched in 2024. The contest, which involved a multi-step application process, aimed to bring Franciscan Alliance employee ideas to fruition.

The contest received 40 applications from across the healthcare ministry. Fifteen advanced to the second round, and from those finalists, the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees selected five winners, including the Franciscan Health Michigan City dog project.

Samuelson presented the proposal for the hospital dog with Greg Arndt, director of security and safety for Franciscan Health Michigan City.

“Out of the gate, I certainly was supportive of this idea,” Arndt said. “I saw the potential impact on staff and the people we serve. We have multiple programs to assist our staff, but this just adds another layer to help ensure they are getting the support they need.”

Samuelson said there were studies in Japan in 2010 that showed having comfort dogs in hospitals significantly increased staff morale.

“If staff feels good at the end of a bad day, they want to come back the next day,” Samuelson said. “I’ve seen (Oaken) walk into the ER and completely change the mood there.”

Jill Nygren, vice president of clinical support services for Franciscan Health Michigan City, backed the project from its inception. Nygren said Oaken is “part of our care team.”

“He’ll help support patients who are going through stressful, difficult, challenging times in their lives and bring another level of comfort and support and caring to help with the healing process,” Nygren said.

Oaken will live with Samuelson in his off hours, much like a police K9 does with its handler.

“In the end, everyone here will know his name,” Samuelson said. “They may not know mine, but they’ll know his.”