A Michigan City man has been charged with murder in the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

On the morning of March 2, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to five-year-old, Augustus Williams, being unresponsive inside a residence in the 2200 block of Normandy Drive. Residing in the residence with Augustus were his mother, 23-year-old Halie Lewis, and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Brice Bainum.

Officers responded to the scene as did the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS. Augustus was transported from the residence to Franciscan Hospital and from there, flown to the University of Chicago Children’s Comer Hospital for advanced medical treatment. Despite efforts of the first responders and medical professionals to save him, Augustus passed away just after 7 p.m.

The Investigative Division was summoned to the scene and took over this investigation. On March 5th, Augustus’ death was ruled a Homicide by the Cook County, IL Medical Examiner.

On March 6 and 7, the results of the investigation were presented to LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan for review and the filing of criminal charges. On March 6 the Honorable Superior Court 4 Magistrate, John Link, determined probable cause existed to formally charge Brice Allen Bainum with one count of murder and one count of interference with the reporting of a crime. Magistrate Link set bond at $1,000,000-cash only. Bainum is currently housed in the LaPorte County Jail pending his initial hearing.

On March 7 the Honorable Superior Court 1 Judge, Jaime Oss, determined probable cause existed to formally charge Halie Danae Lewis with one count of neglect of a dependent causing death. Judge Oss set bond at $100,000- cash only. Lewis is currently housed in the LaPorte County Jail pending her initial hearing.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to contact Det./Sgt. Sopher at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1049 or by email at msopher@emichigancity.com. They also remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.