On Thursday the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the recipients of the Spring 2025 Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. More than $200 million was awarded through the program and will go towards improving roads and bridges throughout the state.

Several communities in House District 9 represented by State Rep. Pat Boy (D-Michigan City) received grants for Spring 2025.

The matching grant winners and amounts include:

Porter County – $1,500,000.00

Michigan City – $1,500,000.00

Trail Creek – $751,278.06

Porter – $541,331.25

Town of Pines – $159,817.50

Michiana Shores – $324,985.01

Boy released the following statement celebrating the funding:

“I’m thrilled to share that House District 9 will receive approximately $4.7 million in state funding this year through the Community Crossings Matching Grant. From the moment I began serving in the Statehouse, I’ve worked tirelessly to secure the resources and support needed for infrastructure improvements, ensuring that our communities have the necessary tools to thrive and stay connected. This funding is a critical step in enhancing the safety and reliability of our roads and bridges, helping to keep our communities secure and connected.”