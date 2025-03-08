INDIANA– A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 11. The National Weather Service will issue a test tornado warning alert. It will be shared through notification systems, including the statewide Emergency Alert System (EAS).

“The time to figure out what to do during a tornado is not when tornado sirens are sounding off. Hoosiers need to have a tornado plan and practice that plan, so when weather turns, your family, coworkers and friends already know where to go and what to do,” said IDHS Emergency Management and Preparedness Director Mary Moran.

Hoosiers and businesses are encouraged to test their tornado safety drills during the statewide tornado drill.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2025 is March 9-15

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the National Weather Service encourage Hoosiers to act now to prepare for severe weather in Indiana.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week (March 9-15) is a time to remind and educate Hoosiers about the seasonal weather threats and how to effectively prepare for them. March 9-15 was declared Severe Weather Preparedness Week through a proclamation signed by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun.

Throughout the week, IDHS will share safety tips on social media and online.