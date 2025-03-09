MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The EDCMC team is welcoming new board members and a shift in officers for the new year.

Four new community members have joined the board, bringing a unique mix of expertise and experience to the board, said Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse.

“Having a board that represents a range of industries, skills and strengths is vital to our work at the EDCMC,” Hulse said. “Our board serves as a sounding board and provides a platform for discussions to ensure that we are making the strongest impact on our community. We are fortunate to have inspirational individuals willing to give their time and talents to our board.”

New board members include Dr. Wendel McCollum, Aco Sikoski, Antonio Conley and Cassie Martin.

Dr. McCollum is the superintendent of Michigan City Area Schools and served as the associate superintendent beforehand. He has years of experience as a leader in education and is a Michigan City native. He has Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in secondary education and a Doctorate in education in K-12 District Leadership.

Sikoski is chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso campus and has served in varied roles at Ivy Tech since 1997, including program chair, professor, dean and campus president. He has Bachelor’s of Science and Master’s of Science degrees in engineering and has utilized his background to develop engineering programs at Ivy Tech.

Conley has a background in entrepreneurship and in the corporate world. He grew up in Michigan City and worked his way up to buyer/planner at Chicago Faucets as well as manages his own clothing store. He launched the Kidpreneur program to teach youth ages 6 to 18 the business skills needed to become future entrepreneurs. He has a Bachelor’s degree in business management.

Martin is vice president of operations at D. Martin Enterprises, a family-owned business that provides products and services to the steel industry. A Region native, she has a Bachelor’s of Science in wildlife and fisheries and a Master’s of Science in marine biology.

The 2025 officers include: Seth Spencer of Sera Group as board chair, Steve Kring of Horizon Bank as vice chair and treasurer, Jessica Bailey of Sullair – A Hitachi Group Company as secretary and Bill Hackney of the Herald Dispatch as past chair.

“A strong, supportive and innovative board is the key to any good organization. I am blessed to have the very best around. So many passionate, dedicated and inspiring leaders helping to lead the future of Michigan City’s economic future,” Hulse said. “All that and they make this job fun and never let one another take themselves too seriously.”

