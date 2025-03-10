A woman was arrested in connection to a stabbing that left a man injured last Thursday in Michigan City.

Just after 5 a.m., deputies responded to Franciscan Health Hospital – Michigan City Campus, regarding a man that had arrived with a stab wound to his upper torso.

The 35-year-old victim advised deputies a disturbance occurred between him and his wife – 30-year-old Heather D. Kist. The incident transpired inside a room at the nearby Dunes Inn. The victim reported that during the argument he was stabbed by Kist.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were activated and responded to the hospital and the scene. Members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) were called upon to assist in locating KIST.

Chief of Detectives – Captain Andy Hynek presented initial investigation findings to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office where probable cause was later found for the issuance of an arrest warrant for Kist for the offense of aggravated battery.

Kist was located and taken into custody by FAST Friday at a hotel in Knox, Indiana.

Kist was transported to the La Porte County Jail where she remains and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.