Bipartisan support Introduce Resolution to Protect Locally Owned Radio Stations

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) introduced the Local Radio Freedom Act, which would declare that Congress should not impose new taxes or fees on locally owned radio stations. This bipartisan resolution also underscores the critical importance of locally owned radio stations to families, small businesses, and our communities.

“Locally owned radio stations are essential to keeping communities connected, informed, and safe. From providing local news and weather updates to delivering emergency alerts, this bill ensures that small businesses and families, particularly in rural areas, will continue to benefit from the invaluable service these stations provide,” said Senator Young.

“People across Wyoming depend on local radio stations for timely information, news, and programming that impact their daily lives,” said Senator Barrasso. “For decades, radio stations and the recording industry have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship: free airplay for free promotion. If forced to pay a performance royalty, broadcasters will have to make cuts to important programming to make ends meet.”

In addition to Senators Young and Barrasso, U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Angus King (I-Maine), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Jim Justice (W.Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) also co-sponsored the legislation.