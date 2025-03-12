A multi-agency investigation into illicit activity at massage parlors in Michigan City and Trail Creek has led to the arrest of five individuals on prostitution-related charges, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

The investigation, led by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), an Indiana-HIDTA Initiative, Michigan City Police Department, LCSO, Trail Creek Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office focused on reports of illegal activity occurring within multiple establishments.

Police say as part of Operation ‘Heavenly Hands’, undercover officers with the LCDTF booked massages, but instead of deep tissue relief, they uncovered deep-rooted criminal activity. Police say the encounters provided the foundation for prostitution-related charges, leading to search warrants and a swift takedown of those involved.

In addition to enforcement efforts, HSI and police social workers assisted in providing resources and support to the women involved, ensuring they had access to necessary services. Personnel worked together to offer victim advocacy and a variety of social services. Law enforcement remains committed to not only shutting down illegal operations but also providing a pathway to safety and stability for those caught in these circumstances.

“This investigation demonstrates our commitment to disrupting criminal enterprises while also recognizing that many individuals involved in these operations may be victims of exploitation,” said Michigan City Police Chief Marty Corley and Trail Creek Chief

Marshal Steve Dick in a joint statement. “Our priority is not only to hold offenders accountable but also to offer support and resources to those in need.”

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, stating: “From the moment our administration became aware of concerns about these establishments, we took swift action, launching a thorough investigation with the Code Enforcement Department and Michigan City Police. This successful operation demonstrates our commitment to enforcing the law and protecting our community. Over the course of this investigation, we remained focused on the facts and the integrity of the investigation to deliver real results. Michigan City will not tolerate illegal activity, and we will continue working to uphold public safety and quality of life for our residents.”

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding illegal activities at massage parlors or other businesses to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LCDTF at 219-873-1488.

Additionally, police and public health officials recognize that this operation may create a need for further resources. Those seeking assistance are encouraged to contact the Michigan City Police Department Social Workers at 219-874-3221 for support and inquiries.