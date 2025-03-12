The South Shore Line recently gave the following reminder about boarding times:

“To maintain efficiency, we recommend that our passengers arrive several minutes before their scheduled train’s arrival time and wait on the platform. Once final safety checks are complete and doors are closed, crews are not permitted to reopen the doors for anyone arriving late for the train.

If a train time is marked with a “d”, it means the train departs immediately after passengers exit and may leave up to four minutes early. Plan accordingly, and don’t miss your ride!”