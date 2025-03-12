MICHIGAN CITY – To make the conversation on the Indiana State Prison Re-Imagination Project more accessible, especially to Michigan City’s senior population, the consultants leading the effort will meet at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.

Farr & Associates has set aside an hour to meet with the public, share updates and answer questions in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on the lower level of City Hall.