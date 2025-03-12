Dermody appoints Drangmeister as new Chief of Police

La PORTE, IN (Mar. 12, 2025) – Mayor Tom Dermody today announced and swore in Matthew Drangmeister as the new Chief of Police for the City of La Porte Police Department.

A 17-year veteran of the department, Drangmeister first got his start at the LaPorte County Jail. Throughout his law enforcement career, Drangmeister has served in numerous roles, including K9 Handler, Field Training Officer, Detective, Evidence Technician, FOP President and Street Crimes Officer. Most recently, he was appointed by Dermody as Assistant Chief of Police in 2024. Dermody said he feels Drangmeister is ready to take on this leadership role.

“Having worked his way through the ranks, Matt has been a dedicated member of the team for years,” Dermody said. “He lives and breathes for the department and is incredibly devoted to the community he serves. I have no doubt that Matt will greet each new challenge with the tenacity and commitment that the chief position requires. We are fortunate to have him here in the City of La Porte, and we congratulate him on his promotion.”

In addition to the numerous roles he’s held over the last 17 years, Drangmeister also has plenty of experience with community outreach, especially through the local elementary schools. Drangmeister said continued outreach, as well as drug enforcement and increased resident safety, will be among his top priorities.

“I have dedicated much of my career to the La Porte City Police Department and am deeply committed to the success of both the department and the community,” Drangmeister said. “I look forward to introducing new, innovative ideas to enhance our services and uplift the department’s morale to better serve the people of La Porte.”

Drangmeister and his wife Patricia have been married for 20 years. They reside in LaPorte County and together enjoy hobbies such as fishing, hunting, camping and trying new foods.

After discussion with Dermody, Drangmeister has selected Detective Jim Ferguson to be his Assistant Chief. Ferguson is a 20-year veteran of the City of La Porte Police Department and has held several leadership roles, including his most recent title of Chief of Detectives.