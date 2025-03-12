Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez is warning the public that Lake County drivers are receiving more scams through text messages. This time it’s about IPass and EZPass.

According to a social media post from Martinez, the messages say the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls and include a link to make a payment.

Some threaten that’s a final notice.

Martinez warns the public to not click on any links or provide personal or financial information He says you may even want to block the sender and delete the information.

Martinez is asking the public to stay alert and share this information to help prevent others from becoming victims of this scam.