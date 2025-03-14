The Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch for crews trimming/removing trees along the state right of way through the end of March.

INDOT says trees often need to be trimmed or removed in areas where road construction will occur so many crews will be out ensuring this is done before April 1. Tree clearing can only occur during inactive bat season, generally Oct 1-March 31 in Indiana, unless permission is granted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

INDOT is asking drivers to slow down and give these crews plenty of room to work.