A police pursuit Wednesday afternoon ended with the fleeing driver fatally crashing into a tree, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to the area of County Road 150 North and County Road 500 West regarding a wanted person, 44-year-old Robert F. Bartels, who was operating a pickup truck.

At 4:04 p.m., deputies located a vehicle matching the above description traveling northbound on County Road 500 West. Police say a traffic stop was attempted, however the vehicle failed to yield, and fled westbound on County Road 250 North from County Road 500 West triggering a motor vehicle pursuit.

In the 6300 west block of County Road 250 North, the pickup truck traveled off the north side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, later confirmed to be Bartels, had to be extricated from the pickup truck. Bartels was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Bartels had been wanted by the La Porte Police Department for “Leaving the Scene, Class B-Misdemeanor”.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available for release.