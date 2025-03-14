A 30-year-old man died Wednesday after a motorcycle crash in La Porte County, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11:30 a.m. deputies responded to the intersection of U.S. 35 and County Road 400 South regarding a personal injury crash.

The initial on-scene investigation determined that a 2023 Ford, being driven by 68-year-old of La Porte, was in the process of turning left from southbound U.S. 35 to eastbound County Road 400 South.

While doing so the driver of the Ford failed to yield to a motorcycle traveling northbound on U.S. 35 causing the crash to occur.

The motorcycle, a 1993 Yamaha, was being operated by 30-year-old Alec A. Tucker of Kingsford Heights.

Tucker was transported by ground from the scene for treatment. The driver of the Ford was not injured during the crash.

It was later learned Tucker had passed away from injuries sustained during the crash at an area hospital.

Toxicology test results are pending.