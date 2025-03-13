Michigan St. Patrick’s Day Parade lineup set

Get Ready for the 2025 Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday starting at 1pm-LINE UP below. TEAM WIMS will be broadcasting the Parade on FACEBOOK LIVE starting at 1pm.
Michigan City Special Events has released the official line-up for the 2025 Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade kicks off this Saturday at 1:00 PM and will run from 9th St. to 4th St. Don’t forget to bring a canned food item for Real Housewives of La Porte County! #wims #michigancity #nwi #localradio
Thank you to our WIMS EVENT Sponsors including:
Michigan City Special Events Arnett Construction & Roofing NIPSCO General Insurance Services and Arby’s of Michigan City.
For the lastest information check out the Michigan City Special Events FACEBOOK page. Thank you Terry Greetham and Eric Williams. #wims #nwi #localradio #michigancity