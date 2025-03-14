The Lake County Sheriff’s Department and several other agencies are investigating a house explosion in unincorporated Hebron, Indiana.

Police say three men were seriously injured.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Friday at a home in the 4200 block of West 181st Avenue. Investigators are still trying to determine a cause for the explosion.

Two men, ages 49 and 39 are hospitalized with serious burns. A third man, 64 years old, is hospitalized with burns and other injuries from the blast.

Preliminary information indicates the men had been working to clean out the home at the time.

The house was engulfed in flames and the fire spread to nearby farm fields. Several area fire departments responded to the scene.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and Porter County Bomb Squad were called to the scene and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was notified.

The investigation is ongoing.