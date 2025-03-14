The La Porte Water Department’s spring water system flushing is set to begin this weekend, according to La Porte Water Superintendent Tim Werner.

Beginning Sunday, March 16 and continuing for four to five weeks, crews will be out to flush fire hydrants throughout the community Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Werner reminds residents that this process is a critical part of maintaining the city’s water quality and infrastructure.

“Hydrant flushing is nothing new to our residents, as it happens every year,” Werner said. “Still, we like to take the opportunity each time to remind our community just how important this system maintenance is as we work to continue high-quality water service to our residents for years to come. We appreciate everyone’s patience and urge residents with questions to contact our office.”

During this process, Werner warned discolored or rusty water may occur in some areas. Though the water is safe to drink, he said discolored water in washing machines may affect clothing. To avoid staining clothes, residents should check their water before doing laundry. Should clothes have some staining, avoid drying and call the Water Department for free rust removing solution.

Residents with questions can contact the Water Department at 219-326-9540.