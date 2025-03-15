La Porte, IN – Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL), La Porte County Family YMCA (the Y), and City of La Porte are thrilled to announce the beginning of an exciting new chapter: the development of a new community recreation center, managed by the Y, in the city of La Porte. This initiative marks a significant step forward in HFL and the Y’s commitment to be a driving force and a major influencer for a healthier La Porte County.

The new community recreation center will be the Y’s La Porte center of operations. The Y team looks forward to providing traditional Y programming along with new offerings in this center. This will include working with other community partners to develop comprehensive programs and services that promote well-being, personal growth, and fitness in a welcoming, inclusive environment that offers something for everyone. This project is years in the making, emerging from extensive research, including learning from other communities, to identify how to best serve the community.

La Porte County Family YMCA CEO Scott Helmkamp said, “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to providing accessible, high-quality programs and services that promote health, wellness, and community connection. As the center of our community, the YMCA is excited to create a welcoming space where individuals and families can come together, grow, and thrive for years to come.”

HFL will provide funding support and, along with the City, logistical assistance. Once building plans and costs are determined, the Y will be launching a capital campaign to support the project. The public’s ideas and input are also fundamental to the success of this project and information gathering opportunities and sessions will be scheduled in the coming months.

HFL CEO Eric DeWald states, “HFL is dedicated to investing in initiatives that lead to improved health outcomes for La Porte County residents. This community center will

serve as a gathering space, helping to promote physical activity, social connectedness, and improved mental well-being, ultimately contributing to a healthier La Porte County.”

City of La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody adds, “This project is about more than just a new building—it’s about creating a space that reflects the needs and aspirations of our community. We are excited to see the impact this project will have on both our city and its residents for years to come.”

The construction timeline includes an anticipated groundbreaking in the fall of 2026, with completion expected by mid-2028. As planning progresses, updates will be shared regularly to keep the community informed and engaged.

HFL, the Y, and City of La Porte invite all residents to be part of this transformative process as we work together to build a community recreation center that serves, supports, and inspires La Porte County generations to come.

Please visit lpymca.org for more information and subscribe to the Y’s “Future Facility Newsletter” to stay informed about the new community recreation center project.