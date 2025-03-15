LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane closures will be taking place on U.S. 6/State Road 51 at I-94 beginning on or after Monday, March 17.

Alternating lane closures will occur between Old Hobart Road and 22nd Avenue for approximately two weeks for traffic signal work. There will also be lane closures on the ramp from westbound I-94 and eastbound and westbound I-90 (Indiana Toll Road) to northbound State Road 51.

This is pre-work ahead of the U.S. 6/State Road 51 bridge replacement over I-94. This extensive bridge project will be ongoing through 2026.