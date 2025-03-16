The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club is announcing up to $10,000 in scholarships for 2025 CHS graduates.

Five scholarships will be offered at up to $2,000 each:

*DIRK BAER SCHOLARSHIP: For a student seeking a degree in liberal arts with demonstrated financial need.

*GEORGE KRIVISKEY SCHOLARSHIP: For a student seeking a degree in the sciences.

*WARREN H. CANRIGHT SCHOLARSHIP: For a student seeking a degree in a vocational or trade field.

*WARREN CARMICHAEL SCHOLARSHIP: For a student seeking a degree in a public service field.

*ALFRED P. NELSON SCHOLARSHIP: For a student seeking a degree in education.

“Chesterton-Porter Rotary is pleased to offer $10,000 in scholarships once again this year,” said Bonnie Hawksworth, director of youth services, Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club. “What better way to serve than to recognize and support our rising adults and the varied areas of study that provide career opportunities throughout our community, including both college and the trades.”

Scholarship applications—available at the CHS Career Center—are due at 3 p.m. Monday, April 7.

Scholarships will be awarded at the CHS Senior Awards Night on Monday, May 12.